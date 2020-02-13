‘Life is so short:’ Amber Rose says she was inspired to get tattoo in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death

During her recent appearance on FOX Soul’s “One on One with Keyshia Cole,” model and actress Amber Rose discussed how the shocking passing of Kobe Bryant inspired her to get a forehead tattoo. The tattoo itself is the names of her two children.

In her interview with Cole, Rose spoke candidly about her life, Bryant’s death, and how her father’s battle with cancer showed her just how fragile life can be.

“After Kobe died, it made me reflect on my life, and I don’t want people to be like, ‘oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo,’” Rose said. “But it was kind of like that because I thought about my dad, my dad had cancer when he was 40, and he went through remission and he’s good but he almost died and I’m 36.”

Rose then discussed how she had been wanting the tattoo for some time.

“Life is so short, just do it, just live your best life," Rose said. "With no regrets, just do it. That’s just how I felt, I’m happy I did it.“

