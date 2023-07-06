Life in prison for Cobb County stepfather convicted of sexually abusing girl

Jason Lamont Callahan, 46, has been found guilty by a Cobb County jury on two counts of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of child molestation, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broad Jr. Callahan has been sentenced to life in prison by Cobb Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs.

The case originated on March 18, 2019, when the Smyrna Police Department received a report from King Springs Elementary School. The report stated that a female student had confided in her teacher about being sexually abused by her stepfather, Jason Callahan. The student was too frightened to return home due to the ongoing abuse. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Cobb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit for investigation.

During the victim's interview with detectives, it was revealed that she had been repeatedly molested and sexually abused by Callahan since 2017. The victim disclosed that she felt that Callahan liked to torture her and said she felt like she was "dying inside" during the years of abuse. She also revealed that her mother did not believe her allegations initially and married the defendant despite the accusations.

Throughout the trial, the victim provided testimony detailing the sexual abuse she endured. Despite the challenging circumstances, the mother also testified. A 12-person jury swiftly returned a guilty verdict on eight of the nine counts mentioned in the indictment.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsey McClure-So represented the State of Georgia in prosecuting the case, while local attorney Charles Engelberger served as Callahan's defense counsel during the trial and sentencing. Following the sentencing, McClure-So acknowledged the victim's courage for coming forward and commended her ability to disclose and testify against her abuser at such a young age. She expressed gratitude towards the jury and the Cobb County Police Department for ensuring that justice was served for these abhorrent acts.

In the event of immediate danger, individuals are advised to call 911. Victims of child sexual assault are encouraged to contact their local police department to file a report. Additional resources can be obtained by reaching out to the SafePath Children's Advocacy Center at 770-801-3465.