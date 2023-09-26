Metro Atlanta principal saves friend's life after fishing trip

A metro Atlanta elementary school principal is being called a hero after he saved his friend's life after a fishing trip.

Suwanee's Level Creek Elementary School Principal Daniel Skelton was on a Labor Day trip with his friend, softball coach Matt Senn.

The two men left to go home when Senn started feeling unwell. Shortly after getting to Senn's house, the coach had a heart attack and went into full cardiac arrest.

Jumping into action, Skelton performed CPR, keeping his friend alive until paramedics arrived and could take over.

Level Creek Elementary School (Gwinnett County Public Schools)

Senn was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. In the following weeks, he has greatly improved and is continuing his recovery.

In thanks of his life-saving efforts, Skelton will be the guest of honor at North Gwinnett High School on Wednesday. He'll also throw out the first pitch at the North Gwinnett Softball stadium to Senn's daughter Megan, a pitcher on the team.