Suspect gunman, woman found shot at separate DeKalb County locations

A family gathering to mourn a loved one turned into a scene of violence Wednesday evening when an unwelcome visitor allegedly opened fire, wounding a caretaker before being found blocks away with a gunshot wound of his own.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Leisure Woods Drive, near Slumber Trail, around 5:30 p.m.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a woman who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital. Family members say she was in serious, but stable condition.

DeKalb County police say the suspected shooter fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police found the suspected shooter in the 2600 block of Snapfinger Road, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was also stabilized and taken to the hospital.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 6 p.m. to find a split-level home with crime scene tape surrounding it and police cars out front.

What they're saying:

According to family members, the household was already reeling from the loss of a relative to brain cancer and was in the process of making funeral arrangements when the suspect arrived.

"The suspect. He's been threatening to shoot my cousin. And he just picked up all days today to do it," said Corliss Gresham, whose mother owns the home.

Gresham told FOX 5 that her younger cousin arrived at the residence with her boyfriend, a man the family had previously barred from the property.

"My younger cousin came with her boyfriend. The family does not like him. He's a thug," Gresham said. She noted that when her mother asked the man to leave, the situation quickly turned hostile.

"He gave my mom a hug, offer his condolences," Gresham said. "She said, I appreciate your condolences, but you're going to have to leave. You're not welcome here. He got real disrespectful with my mother."

The confrontation escalated into gunfire. Gresham said the suspect began shooting, striking a family friend who had traveled from Florida to serve as the deceased sister’s caretaker. The victim was struck in both arms, and a bullet grazed her chin.

"She appeared to be OK, but I know she's frightened. I mean, to have something like that happen," Gresham said. "She came up here from Florida to help take care of my sister, so that's devastating."

"We are supposed to be in the house. Right now, I'm making funeral arrangements for my sister," Gresham said. "I'm just numb. I don't know how to feel."

What we don't know:

The relationship between the woman found on Leisure Woods Drive and the male suspect located on Snapfinger Road was not disclosed.

It was not clear if the man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted or sustained during an exchange of gunfire.

A motive has not been released.

No word on if any charges have been filed.

The names and conditions have not been released.