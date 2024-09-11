Legendary singer Frankie Beverly dies at the age of 77

Image 1 of 3 ▼ NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 07: Singer Frankie Beverly (C) speaks onstage during Night 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Cultural at Caesars Superdome on July 7, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Legendary R&B singer Frankie Beverly has died at the age of 77, according to an announcement from his family on his Instagram page.

The announcement was made at approximately 8 a.m. Sept. 11. According to the post, Beverly, whose real name is Howard Stanley Beverly, passed away on Sept. 10.

The family has not released any details about his death and are asking for privacy and understanding during their period of healing.

Beverly was an American singer, songwriter, and producer best known as the founder and frontman of the R&B band Maze.

Born on December 6, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Beverly's musical career began in the 1960s with his doo-wop group, The Blenders. Later, he formed a soul group called The Butlers, which saw some regional success.

In the early 1970s, Beverly relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and formed Maze. The band's big break came when Marvin Gaye, a fan of Beverly's sound, invited them to tour as his opening act. In 1977, Maze released their debut album, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, which included the hits "Happy Feelin’s" and "While I'm Alone."

Known for their smooth blend of soul, funk, and R&B, Maze became a staple of the '70s and '80s music scene, producing classic songs like "Joy and Pain," "Before I Let Go," and "Golden Time of Day."

In 2009, his son, Anthony, organized a tribute album for his father titled "Silky Soul Music... an All-Star Tribute to Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly." Mary J. Blige, Kenneth Brian Edmonds (Babyface) and Mint Condition were among the artists who appeared on the album.

After 50 years of performances and shows, the legendary artist performed his final concert in Philadelphia at the Dell Music Center in North Philly, where Beverly had performed for decades.

Beverly's signature style, with his soothing vocals and sophisticated musicianship, garnered a loyal fanbase that continues to thrive. Despite never achieving massive commercial success, Frankie Beverly and Maze remain icons of classic soul music, renowned for their live performances and timeless hits.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer on social media.