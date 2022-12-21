City of South Fulton police arrest two in major drug bust

article

The City of South Fulton Police Department made a major discovery in a year-long investigation into illegal drug activity.

Two men were arrested in a joint investigation by the South Fulton Police Department’s Narcotics & Gang Units and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office. The residence where this activity was believed to have taken place is located on the 3400 block Lee Place.

With the assistance of the South Metro S.W.A.T. team and multiple search warrants, authorities seized the following items during an early morning raid:

Two handguns

92 grams of mushrooms

47 grams of cocaine

301 grams of liquid promethazine

$110.00 in U.S. currency

6.7 Pounds of marijuana (3,047 Grams)

Decalvin Williams and Larry Crawford were the suspects arrested.

Their warrants included the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with intent to distribute

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking amphetamines

Possession of a Schedule III Narcotic

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

"The South Fulton Police Department is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to stop drugs from infiltrating our community," said Police Chief Keith Meadows. "Drug dealers will be held responsible for their actions through proactive enforcement such as this."