Coweta County middle school on lockdown over TikTok shooting threat

A Coweta County middle school is on lockdown after a threatening TikTok Friday morning.

Officials at Lee Middle School say that around 11:15 a.m. Friday they were notified of a school shooting threat to the school.

According to investigators, the TikTok video showed a suspect saying "I’m going to shoot up the school" and "#Friday."

School officials notified law enforcement and placed the school in a "Code Yellow" lockdown, which restricts the movement for students and staff.

At this time, all students are safe and accounted for and authorities are investigating the threat.

