‘Lectern guy’ suspected in U.S. Capitol riot to make federal court appearance in Tampa

At least three people from Florida are facing charges following the U.S. Capitol riot, including a man from Parrish who was booked into Pinellas County jail over the weekend.

Adam Johnson, 36, is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in downtown Tampa.

Federal officials said Johnson was caught on camera holding House Speak Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

They said after Getty Images shared a now-viral photo of Johnson, social media played a role in identifying him, leading up to his arrest Friday night. At first, he was mistakenly identified by some social media users as "Via Getty," based on a misinterpretation of the photo caption -- but a former parishioner from his church told FOX 13 that she immediately knew who it was.

"I instantly recognized him, so it's kind of like, 'What are the odds?'" Alex Noon said Thursday. "I just wanted to make sure people knew who he was so that he could be held accountable."

Johnson was booked into Pinellas County Jail and, as of Monday morning, is facing three federal charges: one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents show the lectern is worth more than $1,000.

The riot at the U.S. Capitol remains under investigation, and experts say Johnson could face additional charges.