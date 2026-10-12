At least one dead after DeKalb County shooting

The Brief At least one person died in a shooting on Treasure Cove, police said. Investigators towed a bullet-riddled silver Nissan and a white pickup from the scene. Police also responded to a shooting on Emerald Lake Drive, but have not said whether the incidents are connected.



At least one person died after a shooting late Sunday on Treasure Cove, where investigators removed two vehicles from the scene.

What we know:

A silver Nissan with multiple bullet holes and a white pickup were towed away. FOX 5 Atlanta also observed the medical examiner on the scene.

What they're saying:

Miranda Poore, who lives nearby, said she heard several gunshots and told her children, ages 13, 5 and 4, to get down. She called 911 and went outside to see what was happening.

Poore said she saw a black car driving down the street without its headlights on.

Police also responded to a shooting on Emerald Lake Drive, a few miles away. Officers were at the scene, but information about what happened and whether anyone was injured was not available.

Police have not confirmed whether the two shootings are connected.

What we don't know:

DeKalb County police have not released many details about the two shootings. At this time, it is unknown who was killed and whether there are any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for details.