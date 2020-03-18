Learn about the coronavirus from this 5-year-old aspiring Georgia newscaster

A Fulton County kindergartner is doing her part to get the word out about containing the spread of the virus.

That's five-year old Alyse Jones of southwest Atlanta encouraging everyone to wash their hands and use disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces in a video on YouTube which is going viral.

Alyse is a student at Kimberly Elementary School and her mother, Rionee says her daughter came up with the idea to make the video after watching all the news on COVID-19.

Rionee says she's trying to find creative ways to keep her daughter engaged during this period of home schooling.

So, she pulled together the gloves, wipes and sanitizer, set up her iPhone and let it roll while the aspiring journalist shared that sound advice.