Lawrenceville woman struck by car while in her front yard, driver still at large

The search is on for a driver that hit a 69-year-old woman in front of her home in Lawrenceville, and then just took off Monday evening.

"I just happened to look up, and I saw the car coming straight at me," said Mary Cornett, who now has cuts, bumps, bruises, and a broken leg.

Doctors told Cornett she has a long road to recovery, but she is lucky to be alive. Cornett said she was standing in her driveway, getting ready to walk her dog around her cul-de-sac, when the car sped up and jumped the curb on Buttercup Trail in the Brandywine subdivision.

"[The driver] came up between the mailbox and the tree, you know like off of the road," she said.

Mary Cornett, 69, is recovering after being struck by a car in the Brandywine subdivision. (FOX 5)

Moments later, Cornett said the driver sped off and left her lying in her own front yard, ten feet away from one of her shoes.

The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed they are investigating the incident, but there does not appear to be any solid leads at this time. Cornett said the car was small and white, but she couldn’t get a better description because the whole thing happened so quickly. The car likely has front-end damage.

She said that other yards in her neighborhood also have tire tracks, so she hopes someone might have captured the erratic car on camera or saw it.

"I’m hoping someone will come forward," Cornett said, laid up in her bed. "I just hope that somebody maybe had a camera and can see something that happened."

A woman is recovering after a car hit the curb and struck her along Buttercup Trail in the Brandywine subdivision in Gwinnett County. (FOX 5)

Cornett said doctors at Northside Hospital treated her leg and all the other cuts and scrapes all over her body. Family members started a GoFundMe to help her cover the medical expenses: https://gofund.me/83f6e3fc

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Gwinnett County Police Department’s tip line at 770-513-5390.

