Woman shot, killed in Lawrenceville prompts homicide investigation

Police are investigating a homicide in Lawrenceville. They believe it was a domestic situation in which the victim and shooter knew each other.

The Gwinnett County police Department responded to a home on Spanish Moss Court where a woman had been shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officials revealed they had the shooter in custody.

