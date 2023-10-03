GBI investigating fatal shooting involving Lawrenceville police officer; road shut down

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a fatal shooting involving a police officer in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning.

Lawrenceville police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened on West Pike Street near Old Norcross Road.

Officials have not shared details about the shooting other than saying that no Lawrenceville police officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Authorities have shut down West Pike Street from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive while they continue their investigation.

This is the 74th shooting involving Georgia law enforcement officers that the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

