Lawrenceville man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

Georgia investigators are searching for a Lawrenceville man wanted for multiple counts of insurance fraud and forgery.

Officials with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say arrest warrants have been taken out for 31-year-old Kyle Marler.

According to officials, on Sept. 9, 2021 Marler started a property loss claim with Homesite Insurance and provided purchase receipts from Apple Inc. and Micro Center. Two days later, officials say Marler claimed a loss of nearly $6,300 for the insurance payout.

In their investigation, however, officials say they found that the submitted receipts did not come from the companies they represented, included items he didn't buy, and had been altered to say he had bought higher valued items.

"By using these forged receipts to misrepresent ownership and further the property loss claim, Mr. Marler is being charged with knowingly and willfully committing insurance fraud and forgery," Insurance Commissioner John F. King said.

