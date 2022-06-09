Lawrenceville man charged with pointing laser at police helicopter

article

A Lawrenceville man is in custody facing charges of pointing a laser at a police helicopter.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say their air unit was conducting training exercises with the SWAT team at the Gwinnett Police Training Center when a green laser hit the cockpit of the aircraft.

The helicopter's crew pinpointed the source of the laser and sent police to investigate. Eventually, officers arrested 30-year-old Nedzad Mehic and charged him with pointing a laser at an aircraft.

"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft as well as interfering with onboard equipment," Gwinnett police said in a statement. "This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft, and the general public."

Mehic was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

His case has been referred to the FAA and the FBI Atlanta office.