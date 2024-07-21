Grandson tries to burn grandparents' Lawrenceville home down with 'gas cans,' neighbor says

article

A man was arrested in Lawrenceville Saturday night after allegedly trying to burn his grandparents' house down.

Firefighters were called at 8:53 p.m. to the 3000 block of Iron Gate Court where a neighbor reported smoke coming from the house.

Luckily, all three residents successfully evacuated before crews arrived.

According to the firefighters, the garage and backside of the home were on fire. They needed three hose lines to tackle the flames. The house sustained extensive damage.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ House fire in the 3000 block of Iron Gate Court in Lawrenceville on July 20, 2024.

One resident was treated at the scene for a "minor medical complaint."

There were no operational smoke alarms inside the home at the time of the fire.

Grandson tries to burn grandparents' house down, neighbor says

The person who called 911 told police he saw his neighbor's grandson using gas cans to start the fire, then tried to flee by hopping his fence. Once the grandson was in his yard, the neighbor held him there until the Gwinnett County Police arrived.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ House fire in the 3000 block of Iron Gate Court in Lawrenceville on July 20, 2024.

Fire investigators have ruled that the fire was intentionally set.

None of the people involved have been identified yet. It's not clear whether the grandson has been charged with anything.