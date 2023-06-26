Fraudulent car salesmen masquerade as managers scamming $50K out of customers

Two men accused of scamming Lawrenceville car shoppers out of tens of thousands of dollars are on the run.

Ibrahim Ali, 30, and Alexander Weigard, 27, worked at the Auto Star Dealership on Scenic Highway.

The two men pretended to be managers at the dealership in order to cheat customers out of at least $50,000, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

"These two suspects were preying on people in need of a vehicle," Lawrenceville Police Capt. Salvador Ortega said.

Alexander Weigard (Credit: Lawrenceville Police Department)

Ortega said the pair would sell customers on a "deal," using fictitious companies "Atlanta Highline Motors" and "Atlanta Motor Source" by advertising cars that were legitimately for sale at Auto Star.

"They made it seem like they were helping the victims pick a car," Ortega explained.

They would then request a down payment "ranging from $1K almost up to $15K" for the vehicles.

Once the money was secured, the pair would tell customers their loan applications had been denied.

Ibrahim Ali (Credit: Lawrenceville Police Department)

"Due to store no refund policy, they would net be getting their down payment back," Ortega said.

So far, it appears there are 15 victims in the case.

Customers began complaining back in February.

"Approximately $50k that has been stolen from all the victims," Ortega told FOX 5. "They saved their hard-earned money, and now they’re out of a vehicle and out of their money."

Now, Ali and Weigard are on the run. They're wanted on numerous accounts of theft by deception.

If you recognize this pair, or think you're a victim, give the Lawrenceville Police Department a call at 770-670-5172.