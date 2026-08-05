Lawrenceville City Councilmember Bruce Johnson steps down

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The Brief Lawrenceville City Councilmember Bruce Johnson announced his resignation effective Sept. 2. Johnson and his wife are moving out of state to live closer to their family. City officials will follow charter laws to fill the upcoming council vacancy.



Lawrenceville City Councilmember Bruce Johnson announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his seat effective Sept. 2 to move closer to family.

What we know:

Johnson announced his resignation from the Lawrenceville City Council after deciding to relocate out of state with his wife, Lisa. The move will allow the couple to be closer to their family, especially their only grandchild. The city expressed gratitude for Johnson's service to the community following his announcement.

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet detailed the specific timeline or process for selecting Johnson's replacement. Following the Sept. 2 effective date, the council will take the necessary actions to fill the open seat under the city charter and applicable law. Official updates will be posted to LawrencevilleGA.org as details become available.