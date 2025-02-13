Lawrenceville City Council approves annexation proposal
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The City of Lawrenceville is taking a significant step toward expansion after the City Council unanimously approved an annexation proposal on Feb. 12 that would bring 19,000 residents from unincorporated areas into the city limits.
What we know:
Officials say the annexation will lead to more efficient services and foster a stronger sense of community for residents.
It would also add more than 5,700 parcels and approximately 19,000 new residents.
What's next:
The next step in the process is securing approval from the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation to place the annexation plan on the ballot. If approved, voters will decide the matter in May 2026, with the expansion officially going into effect in January 2027 if the measure passes.