Lawrenceville City Council approves annexation proposal

article

The Brief Lawrenceville City Council unanimously approved an annexation proposal on Feb. 12, which would add 19,000 residents from unincorporated areas into the city limits. City officials say the expansion will improve services and strengthen community ties , making municipal operations more efficient. The annexation plan must receive approval from the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation before going to voters in May 2026 ; if approved, the expansion will take effect in January 2027 .



The City of Lawrenceville is taking a significant step toward expansion after the City Council unanimously approved an annexation proposal on Feb. 12 that would bring 19,000 residents from unincorporated areas into the city limits.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lawrenceville City Council planning to discuss major expansion of city limits

What we know:

Officials say the annexation will lead to more efficient services and foster a stronger sense of community for residents.

It would also add more than 5,700 parcels and approximately 19,000 new residents.

What's next:

The next step in the process is securing approval from the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation to place the annexation plan on the ballot. If approved, voters will decide the matter in May 2026, with the expansion officially going into effect in January 2027 if the measure passes.