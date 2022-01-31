Lawmaker wants to make it legal to use phone while at red light

Under Georgia's current hands-free law, it is illegal for motorists to be on the phone while at a red light or stop sign. In fact, it is illegal for drivers to touch their phones unless parked.

Now one lawmaker wants to change that. State Sen. Frank Ginn said it should also be okay to send a quick text or read your email while stopped at a light or stop sign.

"The car is not moving, when you're perfectly still you can pick up the phone," said State Sen. Frank Ginn.

Sen. Ginn said he's 100% against distracted drivers but said when one is at a full stop it should be okay to pick up the phone.

"We all know it's about productivity. That's why we multitask. We can't do it while we're driving but if you're sitting perfectly still, that's an opportunity that can fix that," said Ginn.

Sen. Ginn voted for the hands-free law back in 2018. Now he wants to amend it a bit. He said he's heard from a number of constituents who have been cited for texting at a stop sign or light.

"You may pull up to a stop sign and there's nobody there. Today it's illegal to pull out your phone and look at a text message or whatever. I don't like to make criminals out of our citizens," said Sen. Ginn.

"I don't think that's a good idea," said Chastity Dotson who is a delivery driver.

Dotson said she frequently sees people on the phone while driving on the interstate. Her car currently has a cracked back bumper after she said someone on their phone ran into her. Dotson doesn't think people should be allowed to pick up the phone at a light.

"You could be not paying attention, let your foot off the brake, and hit the car in front of you," said Dotson.

Alyssa Xedus admits she's been stopped by police for using her phone at a stoplight. She said she's not sure about this proposed change when it comes to enforcement.

"What if you're just starting to move? I think it could be a little bit conflicting for a cop," said Xedus.

Ryan Moheb has friends and family who have been cited. He doesn't see a problem with people using their phones when they're at a complete stop.

"I think if you're at a stop sign or stop light it's fine for a few seconds," said Moheb.

Sen. Ginn said the important thing to remember is to hang up when the light turns green.

"When you're moving set that phone down," said Sen. Ginn.

The bill has been assigned to the Public Safety Committee and is on the agenda for Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____

