Law enforcement plan to step up DUI enforcement Sunday night

Law enforcement is sending a message to viewers ahead of Sunday’s big game: Don’t drink and drive.

Officials plan to ramp up DUI enforcement ahead of Sunday’s big game and also are warning drivers to be extra cautious behind the wheel Sunday night.

Thursday morning, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety kicked off Thunder Task Force in the cities of South Fulton and Fairburn.

Officers for both agencies will patrol the streets to make sure drivers aren't drinking.

Authorities want people to call a cab or order a ride-sharing service if they decide to drink.