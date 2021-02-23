Law enforcement officials arrest suspect in Haralson County homicide case

Law enforcement officials in Haralson County and in South Carolina swiftly located and arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide on Monday evening.

Police arrested a 24-year-old South Carolina man, Jalen Shakur Biggs, in the killing of 36-year-old Keith Tyson Basham, also from South Carolina. Biggs is being held in South Carolina where he awaits extradition to Haralson County, authorities said.

Deputies with the Haralson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday evening about a person possibly suffering from cardiac arrest on Hilltop Drive in Buchanan. They arrived to find the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the Haralson County Sheriff's Office worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to quickly identify and locate the suspect in a few hours. Anderson Police Department in South Carolina assisted in taking the suspect into custody at approximately 11:30 p.m.

"We strive to swiftly and accurately identify and apprehend suspects of this nature," Haralson Sheriff Stacy Williams said. "The citizens of Haralson County have an expectation that they will remain safe from violent criminals running free within their communities."

