Body camera video shows deadly shooting of Latoya James, family sues Georgia sheriff's office

The family of a Georgia woman shot dead by police during a drug raid has filed a federal lawsuit and shared body camera video of the incident.

Deputies in Camden County opened fire and killed 37-year-old Latoya James on May 4, 2021, at a home on U.S. Highway 17 in Woodbine. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there was an "exchange of gunfire" between occupants in the home. Attorneys for James' family claim she was unarmed when deputies fatally shot her.

The body camera footage shared by the law firm is dark and obscured by an apparent tactical shield, but officers are heard knocking and saying, "Sheriff's office search warrant, come to the door."

Deputies appear to enter the home and give someone instructions to, "Get on the ground," before multiple gunshots are audible.

"Got one down, two down," an officer says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 46-year-old Varshawn Lamont Brown was also shot, but survived. James was pronounced dead.

It's not apparent on the body camera footage if one of them pointed a gun or fired at deputies. One of the deputies on the video is heard asking someone if they'd been hit by a bullet.

Unidentified deputy: "Did I get hit in my leg? … I'm good. … That bullet barely missed me."

Attorneys for the victim's family argue James was surprised by the raid when deputies stormed it at around 5 a.m.

The deputies involved in the shooting have not been charged.

The lawsuit is seeking $25 million in damages from Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.