Last remaining Blockbuster store in the world can be rented for sleepover on Airbnb for just $4

Dust off your membership cards: Airbnb is hosting a sleepover inside the world’s last Blockbuster, and you’re invited.

On Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, Airbnb will be handing over the keys to the world’s last Blockbuster location in Bend, Oregon to movie lovers in the area. Interested guests can request to book one of three one-night stays on Sept. 18, Sept. 19 or Sept. 20 for up to four people.

The best part? It’s just $4.

“As the last standing location in the world, our BLOCKBUSTER store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in BLOCKBUSTER locations around the world,” read the official Airbnb listing. “Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world.”

“So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”

Guests will have the store completely to themselves from check-in to check-out, and will be provided a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. The store will also be cleaned prior to arrival in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which adopted recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The interior of the iconic store has been completely revamped so that guests can enjoy a movie night to the max. Complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows to cozy up to and even “new releases” from the ‘90s, the living room space will invite guests to feel right at home in a different era.

If you don’t get the chance to sleep over, don't worry. After the final guests check out, Blockbuster customers can check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time.

While the Airbnb listing is only available for local residents due to COVID-19 concerns, those around the rest of the world can still call in for fresh movie suggestions tailored by a real human.

“Our BLOCKBUSTER store is open because of the incredible local community in Bend, and we’ve been grateful to have the support of those beyond our town as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our business,” read the official listing. “To celebrate and pay it forward in this tradition of support, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.”

The host of the Airbnb is none other than Sandi Harding, manager of the last Blockbuster location since 2004 and a self-reported expert movie recommender.

“I’ve seen the highs and lows of this business, but nothing can replace going to the store with loved ones to browse the shelves and find a movie that suits whatever mood you’re in,” Harding wrote in her Airbnb host profile.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test of our community unlike any other, so we decided to list this stay to keep this tradition alive during these uncertain times,” she added.