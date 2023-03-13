North Georgia under Freeze Warning until Tuesday morning

Spring might officially be arriving next Monday, but winter is not going out without at least one last freeze.

A Freeze Warning is issued for portions of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 23 degrees in upper elevation, but will fall below freezing for most of the area overnight. Closer to metro Atlanta, the low will be at or just below freezing.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill tender vegetation and could impact outdoor plumbing.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for overnight into Wednesday morning with temperatures again expected to dip below freezing. Additional advisories are also possible.

There is also an elevated risk of Fire Danger through the end of Thursday with low relative humidity and strong winds.

There is a slight warm up as the week progresses.

No rain is in the forecast for most of the week, but the chances increase toward the weekend.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.