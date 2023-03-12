DeKalb County to open warming centers Mar. 13-14
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - As temperatures drop overnight the next few days, DeKalb County is gearing up to reopen select local warming centers to the community.
There's a Freeze Watch issued for numerous Georgia communities. On Mar. 13 and Mar. 14, people can visit the following locations in DeKalb County starting at 8 p.m.:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue; Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road; Ellenwood, Ga. 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road; Atlanta, Ga. 30316
- North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive; Chamblee, Ga. 30341
Following DeKalb County's COVID-19 protocols is required in order to stay in any of the warming centers listed above. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.
