DeKalb County to open warming centers Mar. 13-14

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Monday evening into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing for the first time since Feb. 18 across North Georgia. Sub-freezing temperatures will return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as well.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - As temperatures drop overnight the next few days, DeKalb County is gearing up to reopen select local warming centers to the community.

There's a Freeze Watch issued for numerous Georgia communities. On Mar. 13 and Mar. 14, people can visit the following locations in DeKalb County starting at 8 p.m.:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue; Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road; Ellenwood, Ga. 30294
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road; Atlanta, Ga. 30316
  • North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive; Chamblee, Ga. 30341

Following DeKalb County's COVID-19 protocols is required in order to stay in any of the warming centers listed above. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information, visit their website.

