Last Free Fridge in Medlock neighborhood closing its doors

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 30, 2024 12:51pm EDT
Decatur
Free fridge closing in Medlock neighborhood

The free food refrigerator in the Medlock neighborhood is closing down on Saturday.

DECATUR, Ga. - A local initiative that provided 24-hour access to free food is shutting down its last remaining location. 

The Free Fridge project, which once operated six sites across Metro Atlanta, is closing its final fridge at North Decatur Presbyterian Church in the Medlock Park neighborhood.

According to an announcement on Instagram, the fridge's last day of operation will be tomorrow. The project was a vital resource for those in need, offering free food around the clock.