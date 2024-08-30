Last Free Fridge in Medlock neighborhood closing its doors
DECATUR, Ga. - A local initiative that provided 24-hour access to free food is shutting down its last remaining location.
The Free Fridge project, which once operated six sites across Metro Atlanta, is closing its final fridge at North Decatur Presbyterian Church in the Medlock Park neighborhood.
According to an announcement on Instagram, the fridge's last day of operation will be tomorrow. The project was a vital resource for those in need, offering free food around the clock.