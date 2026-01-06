Last dog rescued after BioLab fire adopted from PAWS Atlanta
SMIDGEN has officially busted out of PAWS Atlanta after 461 days in our program! (PAWS Atlanta)
ATLANTA - After nearly 500 days at PAWS Atlanta, a dog rescued following the BioLab fire in September 2024 has "busted out" of the shelter.
What we know:
According to PAWS officials, Smidgen found her forever home after 461 days in the shelter. Crews rescued the dog after the plant fire in Rockdale County; she had been the longest-tenured resident among the dogs rescued following the fire.
The shelter said Smidgen was a volunteer favorite known for being very playful, but she had gone unnoticed by potential adopters until this weekend. A family finally adopted her on Monday.
Smidgen has been renamed Frankie and is settling in well at her new home.
Dig deeper:
According to PAWS, Smidgen was one of a large number of dogs rescued after the fire. At the time, most of the area surrounding the lab was under a shelter-in-place order due to chlorine in the air. Approximately 17,000 people were also evacuated from the area.
The Source: Information in this article was posted on PAWS Atlanta's Facebook page. FOX 5 partners with PAWS for its daily "Pet of the Day" segment on Good Day Atlanta.