Last dog rescued after BioLab fire adopted from PAWS Atlanta

Published  January 6, 2026 11:06am EST
SMIDGEN has officially busted out of PAWS Atlanta after 461 days in our program! (PAWS Atlanta)

    • Smidgen, a dog rescued from the 2024 BioLab fire zone, was adopted after 461 days.
    • She was the longest-remaining rescue at PAWS Atlanta from the Rockdale County incident.
    • Now named Frankie, the dog was a volunteer favorite and was adopted by a local family Monday.

ATLANTA - After nearly 500 days at PAWS Atlanta, a dog rescued following the BioLab fire in September 2024 has "busted out" of the shelter.

According to PAWS officials, Smidgen found her forever home after 461 days in the shelter. Crews rescued the dog after the plant fire in Rockdale County; she had been the longest-tenured resident among the dogs rescued following the fire.

The shelter said Smidgen was a volunteer favorite known for being very playful, but she had gone unnoticed by potential adopters until this weekend. A family finally adopted her on Monday.

Smidgen has been renamed Frankie and is settling in well at her new home.

According to PAWS, Smidgen was one of a large number of dogs rescued after the fire. At the time, most of the area surrounding the lab was under a shelter-in-place order due to chlorine in the air. Approximately 17,000 people were also evacuated from the area.

The Source: Information in this article was posted on PAWS Atlanta's Facebook page. FOX 5 partners with PAWS for its daily "Pet of the Day" segment on Good Day Atlanta. 

