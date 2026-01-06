Last dog rescued after BioLab fire adopted from PAWS Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SMIDGEN has officially busted out of PAWS Atlanta after 461 days in our program! (PAWS Atlanta)

The Brief Smidgen, a dog rescued from the 2024 BioLab fire zone, was adopted after 461 days. She was the longest-remaining rescue at PAWS Atlanta from the Rockdale County incident. Now named Frankie, the dog was a volunteer favorite and was adopted by a local family Monday.



After nearly 500 days at PAWS Atlanta, a dog rescued following the BioLab fire in September 2024 has "busted out" of the shelter.

What we know:

According to PAWS officials, Smidgen found her forever home after 461 days in the shelter. Crews rescued the dog after the plant fire in Rockdale County; she had been the longest-tenured resident among the dogs rescued following the fire.

The shelter said Smidgen was a volunteer favorite known for being very playful, but she had gone unnoticed by potential adopters until this weekend. A family finally adopted her on Monday.

Smidgen has been renamed Frankie and is settling in well at her new home.

Dig deeper:

According to PAWS, Smidgen was one of a large number of dogs rescued after the fire. At the time, most of the area surrounding the lab was under a shelter-in-place order due to chlorine in the air. Approximately 17,000 people were also evacuated from the area.