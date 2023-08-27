Last chance to purchase Music Midtown tickets without fees
ATLANTA - There's one more chance to purchase tickets for Music Midtown and not pay fees.
The last Fee Free Friday is taking place Sept 8. On that day, fans can purchase 1-day, 2-day and 3-day tickets for the festival Sept. 17-19 at Piedmont Park.
Payment must be made by credit or debit card (NO cash) and participating venues are not available for any will call pickups.
One-day tickets range from $155 to $750; 2-day tickets start at $225; and 3-day tickets range from $280 to $1,525. A 3-day student ticket starts at $199.
The 2023 edition of Music Midtown will feature performances by P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby, J.I.D, Pitbull, Incubus, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, and many more.
Box offices will be open at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
2200 Encore Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
4469 Stella Drive
Atlanta, GA 30327
Buckhead Theatre
3110 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Tabernacle
152 Luckie Street
Atlanta, GA 30303
Coca-Cola Roxy
800 Battery Avenue SE #500
Atlanta, GA 3033