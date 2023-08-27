Last chance to purchase Music Midtown tickets without fees

article

There's one more chance to purchase tickets for Music Midtown and not pay fees.

The last Fee Free Friday is taking place Sept 8. On that day, fans can purchase 1-day, 2-day and 3-day tickets for the festival Sept. 17-19 at Piedmont Park.

Payment must be made by credit or debit card (NO cash) and participating venues are not available for any will call pickups.

One-day tickets range from $155 to $750; 2-day tickets start at $225; and 3-day tickets range from $280 to $1,525. A 3-day student ticket starts at $199.

The 2023 edition of Music Midtown will feature performances by P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby, J.I.D, Pitbull, Incubus, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, and many more.

Box offices will be open at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8.

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

2200 Encore Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

4469 Stella Drive

Atlanta, GA 30327

Buckhead Theatre

3110 Roswell Road

Atlanta, GA 30305

Tabernacle

152 Luckie Street

Atlanta, GA 30303

Coca-Cola Roxy

800 Battery Avenue SE #500

Atlanta, GA 3033