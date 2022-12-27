Las Vegas strip club offering deals, free rides to stranded airport travelers

article

A strip club in Las Vegas is taking a creative approach to cheer up stranded passengers in the wake of the nationwide travel headaches.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club announced on social media that it is offering special deals and a free ride from the Las Vegas airport to those "fallen victim to holiday travel delays."

In the deal, those impacted by the travel nightmares can get into the building without a cover fee, as well as a free first drink, the adult entertainment club announced on social media. The only requirement is you have to show the strip club staff the ticket of your canceled flight.

The deal comes as flights across the country have been canceled due to the winter storms and issues with one of the airlines' websites.

Southwest Airlines have been at the center of nationwide scrutiny after 2,900 flights were canceled Monday, according to a tracking website FlightAware. One of the travelers stranded at LAX, Doug, told FOX 11 Monday that Southwest has "wiped out any ability to make a reservation until January 1."

On Southwest Airlines' web page, there are no flights available departing or flying into LAX from various airports including Sea-Tac (SEA), Phoenix (PHX), New York (LGA) and San Francisco (SFO) until December 31.

Despite sunny skies and warm temperatures, Los Angeles was far from safe in the nationwide travel nightmare. On Monday, LAX saw more than 100 flight cancelations, Long Beach airport endured about 60 cancelations, Hollywood Burbank airport saw more than 80 canceled flights, Ontario International Airport saw about 50 cancelations and John Wayne airport had about 100 canceled flights.