Las Vegas officers escort boy to school after his dad died of COVID-19

Nine-year-old Noah Swanger is wearing a tie these days.

Ever since his dad, Officer Jason Swanter, died from COVID-19 on June 24, Noah has been "the man of the house," as his mother explained it.

Noah left home on Aug. 9, ready to start his first day of the fourth grade. Waiting outside for him — his dad’s buddies from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

"You look amazing, man. You’re rocking it," an officer told Noah, observing his tie and Star Wars backpack.

Las Vegas officers escorted a 9-year-old Noah Swanger to his first day of school just months after his dad died of COVID-19. (Source: Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

Officers escorted Noah to school that morning, stopping to pose for photos with him. The department shared the sweet moment on Twitter, saying that "the families of the fallen are not left behind."

The department said Noah hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a sheriff one day.

"You are family and know we will always be here for you," they told him.

