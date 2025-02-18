Large tree falls on home in Troup County, narrowly missing 2-year-old

The Brief A family in LaGrange is counting their blessings after a tree came down into their home and narrowly missed their 2-year-old son. They say their truck parked in the driveway may have prevented the tree from falling further into the home. Troup County EMA director Zac Steele reports they received reports of at least 100 trees down throughout the County after strong storms blew through early Sunday morning. A Hogansville Police Officer even crashed his car into a tree that had fallen into a roadway, only suffering minor injuries. Thousands of people remained without power in Troup County Sunday as crews worked throughout the day to restore electricity.



Troup County was hit hard by Sunday's early morning storms.

What we know:

The Emergency Management Agency Director for the County Zac Steele tells Fox 5 thousands lost power and at least a hundred trees came down.

"As the morning unfolded and daylight came, we realized that we would respond, countywide, including Hogansville, West Point and LaGrange, to over 100 trees down throughout the County," Steele said.

He says many of those trees came down on power lines.

"I know everybody wants their power on as quickly as they can, but they gotta understand that 25,000 plus probably lost power in this event," Steele said.

A "miracle" in the destruction

The backstory:

"The TV's falling off the dresser. We've got stuff falling off the walls. I turn a lamp on and there's so much dust you can hardly see," said Richard Morgan, who woke up to that at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A large pine tree came crashing into their home thanks to Sunday’s strong storms.

After Morgan realized what had happened, he rushed to his two-year-old son’s room.

"I run into the living room, the ceiling’s on the floor, insulation everywhere, tree limbs hanging down. I run to the hallway, and it was everything I had to get through my son's bedroom door," Morgan said.

After prying open the door just enough to squeeze in, Morgan couldn’t believe what he saw.

"Not a scratch. He wasn't even dirty," Morgan said.

He shared a picture of his son’s room with Fox 5, where you can see destruction everywhere but over his son’s crib.

"There's ceiling and limbs and tin roof and everything just all around him. And he wasn't touched. Not a scratch…it's like someone put their hands over that crib and covered it. There was hardly any insulation down in the crib with him when the floors were covered in a foot of insulation," Morgan said.

Even with all the damage, Morgan can’t help but feel grateful for what he considers to be a miracle.

"When I saw that he was perfectly fine, I didn't care about possessions, belongings, the house, even my $50,000 truck. My son's alive, my wife's okay, I'm okay!" he said.

Morgan says he and his wife were even thinking about moving anyway.

"We got one kid. It's a smaller house. We're looking to have more kids so we need more room. We've been praying about it and God gave us a really big answer, like, ‘hey, it's time to go!’" Morgan said with a chuckle.

Roads blocked by trees

A Hogansville Police patrol car wasn’t spared as the officer driving it crashed into a tree that had fallen across the road.

Steele reports the officer and one other person in the county suffered only minor injuries.

But pictures posted by the Hogansville Police Department show trees and power lines down over roads.

Early in the day, Steele reported there were a lot of trees down on roadways.

But by Sunday evening, he told Fox 5 they "believe all roads are open for travel inside Troup County."

But Steele also said while utility crews had been working around the clock, "we still have thousands without power."

What's next:

Steele says they’re not sure exactly what hit the county Sunday morning, but they’re going to soon have some help to diagnose the cause of the widespread damage.

"We have spoken with the National Weather Service and they plan to send a team to evaluate the damage tomorrow with our Emergency Management Officials," Steele said.