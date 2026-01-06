Scene clears at Decatur area apartment complex, details unknown

The Brief Police responded to a situation at an apartment complex in DeKalb County SWAT and multiple officers were on scene along Belvedere Square in Decatur Authorities have not released details about the incident



FOX 5 Atlanta was informed that police officers were leaving the apartment complex in Decatur at around 6:45 a.m. At this time, police have not officially released any information about why they were at the complex, but an officer did say that no one was injured and a spokesperson would be in touch. FOX 5 Atlanta will update this story when information is received from police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are actively investigating a situation at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, where a large law enforcement presence has been spotted.

What we know:

Authorities are on scene at an apartment complex along Belvedere Square in Decatur. A live view from the area shows multiple police vehicles and SWAT teams surrounding the building as the investigation unfolds. No details have been released about what led officers to the scene or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

Officials say information is limited at this time, and updates will be provided as soon as more details become available.

