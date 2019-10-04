Large fire breaks out at a business, homes evacuated

Fire crews are on the scene after a 3-alarm fire at an Atlanta business broke out, causing homes nearby to be evacuated.

The blaze broke out at the Pallet Depot in the 400 block of Sawtell Avenue.

Officials told FOX 5's Marc Teichner flames were seen shooting around 100 feet up into the air. Flames could be seen from at least a mile away.

The facility is filled with wooden pallets, giving the blaze plenty of fuel. Firefighters say when they arrived around 60% of the pallets in the yard had already caught on fire.

Car inside a nearby body shop business were damaged due to the fire.

Residents were allowed back into their houses later Friday morning.

It took 6 ladder trucks and 10 engines to battle the 3 alarm blaze. The Fire Department called other agencies in for assistance.

Around 5:00 a.m. firefighters reported the blaze was under control but they remained on scene putting out hot spots.

No one was injured from the fire.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

