Large brush fire sends black smoke into air near I-85 in NE Atlanta

article

Atlanta firefighters responded to a large brush fire shortly after noon Wednesday near Piedmont Road NE and Interstate 85 in northeast Atlanta, according to the fire department.

Visible black smoke filled the air near the area. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

As of 1:45 p.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze and the fire department was asking people to avoid the area.

MAP OF THE AREA

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unknown how the fire started.