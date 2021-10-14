14-year-old gang member accused of shooting at LAPD detective in South LA

A 14-year-old faces an attempted murder charge after he was taken into custody on suspicion of firing shots at a Los Angeles Police Department detective who was on his way to work in South LA Thursday morning, officials said.

The detective was taken to the hospital after suffering a graze wound but was released later in the day.

Around 5 a.m., the police detective was driving to work in his personal vehicle along South Central Avenue when suddenly, his truck's windows were shattered and he felt a sharp pain in the back of his head.

He was able to drive himself to Los Angeles Fire Department Station No. 14, which is located directly across from the police station.

LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said in a press briefing that the detective ran outside his vehicle where firefighters provided medical aid and were able to stabilize him before he was taken to LAC+USC Medical Center.

The detective was alert and conscious upon transport. He is expected to be OK and was surrounded by his family and fellow officers at the hospital, authorities said.

Following the shooting, another police officer saw someone running in the area. LAPD officers later located the young suspect nearby on East 28th Street and Naomi Ave. He was in possession of a firearm and is a known gang member, LAPD said.

The detective works in LAPD’s Juvenile Division and investigators are working to determine if the suspect recognized him, even though the detective was not wearing his uniform and was not in a patrol vehicle at the time of the shooting.

"Grateful our officer will survive this unprovoked attack. Just spoke with him by phone. Our Robbery-Homicide detectives have investigated and I’m confident they will identify the individual(s) responsible. Too many guns in too many hands," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said on social media.

The names of the officer and the suspect were not released and no further information was immediately available.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.