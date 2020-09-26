Lanes reopen I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway after major accident

Lanes along a stretch of I-285 in Fulton County reopened Saturday evening following an accident involving multiple vehicles.

All lanes were shut down shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the Camp Creek Parkway exit, due to the accident involving at least two cars, GDOT confirmed.

Officials had expected the scene to be cleared around 8:30 p.m.

GDOT said the accident happened in the northbound lanes.

Details on any possible injuries were not immediately made available.

The wreck impacted traffic throughout several parts of I-285.

