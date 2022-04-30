Firefighters battle 2-alarm apartment fire in SW Atlanta

Firefighter spent Friday evening battling a two-alarm apartment fire in southwest Atlanta.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Landrum Drive SW.

Firefighters said they arrived to the scene to find flames shooting through the roof and heavy smoke.

It was not immediately known how many units it impacted or how many people were displaced.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

