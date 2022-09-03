Landlord frustrated with court backlogs, missing thousands in rent payments

Oritha Scoggins says it’s been nearly a year since his tenant has paid rent at his Clayton County property. But whenever Scoggins calls the court to evict the tenant, he says he’s told they are backed up from COVID.

"Just fix the system. Get us in, and please get us out," said Scoggins.

He’s speaking out now because he believes there are other landlords in similar situations.

"An excess of $10K is the amount of expenditures the tenant would have paid in rent I’ve lost. And now I have to put more money in to refurbish again," said Scoggins.

Scoggins says he hasn't been paid rent in nearly a year. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Scoggins filed eviction paperwork with the Clayton County Magistrate Court Dec. 2021. Over 250 days later, he’s still waiting.

"They are running a year behind, and they are only operating three days a week as opposed to five days and [there is] a shortage of judges," said Scoggins.

Chief Judge Keisha Wright Hill sent a statement supporting the claim that the COVID-19 pandemic created a massive backlog in the court.

"We have acquired federal funding to hire additional staff to specifically address any backlog due to COVID-19," said Chief Judge Hill.

"We currently hold three dispossessory calendars per week to address the cases that do not qualify for funds and require a hearing," she said. "The Clayton County Magistrate Court is working diligently to address all landlord/tenant cases in a manner that is both fair and efficient, while also taking important steps to protect the health of the court staff, attorneys, and the public."

"I love the judges, the county, I’ve been here for over 25 years in Clayton County. I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. I just need the support from the court," said Scoggins.

The Chief judge says they have provided resources to some landlords that qualify for federal help.