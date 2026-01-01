Clayton County family evicts alleged squatter after months-long legal battle

The Brief The Phillips family successfully evicted Camela Ann Johnson on Dec. 22 after a months-long legal battle. The tenant allegedly exploited federal court appeals to bypass paying back rent and extend her stay. The homeowners are now advocating for state legislation to close legal loopholes and expedite future eviction processes.



A Clayton County family celebrated a hard-won victory just before the holidays as law enforcement evicted a woman they described as a squatter from their home of 10 years.

What they're saying:

Patrick and Kandice Phillips said the eviction of Camela Ann Johnson took place Dec. 22, ending a months-long legal battle.

"December 22, 2025. We call it Evict Smith instead of Christmas," Kandice Phillips said. "So that's why that's what we'll be celebrating every year."

The Phillipses said they had tried to remove Johnson from the property since the summer. According to the homeowners, Johnson had not paid the $1,300 monthly rent since March. While the house was intended to provide extra income for their family, it instead became a source of financial and emotional strain.

The eviction process was delayed by a series of appeals. Johnson eventually took the case to federal court, a move the Phillipses’ attorneys said allowed her to bypass paying an appeals bond for back rent.

"They have to provide extensions," Patrick Phillips said of the court system. "If you ask for extensions, and so, it goes on and on and on. And that's how people are able to take advantage of a system."

When the family finally regained access to the home, they reported finding two 85-inch televisions inside.

"You're not paying to pay anything," Kandice Phillips said. "We paid everything. But then we go inside the home, and there's two 85-inch TVs."

The experience has changed the family's outlook on renting. Patrick Phillips noted they purposely charged rent well below market value to help someone in need.

"I hate to say this, but this takes away from your ability to empathize with people," Patrick Phillips said.

In a text response to the initial reports of the dispute, Johnson denied she was a squatter and claimed property managers refused to accept her rent payments.

"I was just getting out of a spiral of two years of displacement to an extended stay, and finally a home of my own again," Johnson wrote. "I am the one DEFENDER that had no choice but to defend myself! I have to STAND!"

What's next:

The Phillipses are now working with state lawmakers to advocate for legislation that would close legal loopholes and expedite the eviction process in similar cases.