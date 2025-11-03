One person killed in shooting at Stone Mountain apartment complex

Image 1 of 11 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate a shooting outside Lakeview Apartment Homes along North Hairston Road in Stone Mountain on Nov. 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief One person was killed in a shooting at Lakeview Apartment Homes in Stone Mountain. A caller reported hearing gunfire and seeing two people lying on the ground. Police have not released the victim’s identity or said whether anyone is in custody.



DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to reports of gunfire at Lakeview Apartment Homes, located at 1401 North Hairston Road.

A caller told dispatchers she heard several gunshots and saw two people lying on the ground outside her apartment.

Investigators later confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.

What we don't know:

A DeKalb County Police spokesperson said officers remain on the scene and are working to gather more details.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether anyone is in custody.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name, age, or gender.

It’s also unclear if the gunfire was domestic-related or involved anyone who lives at the Lakeview Apartment Homes.