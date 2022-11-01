Suspect in double shooting not found in Lithonia home after SWAT standoff, police say

Two people were shot in a Lithonia neighborhood prompting a SWAT response to search for the possible suspect.

The call came in shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lakes Circle in Lithonia. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to area hospital in serious condition.

Police at the time believed the shooter ran into a nearby home. The SWAT team was called in to in their efforts.

Eventually, the SWAT team made entry and found no one inside the home.

Details about the possible suspect were not released.

The investigation is being conducted by the DeKalb County Police Department’s Homicide Assault Unit.