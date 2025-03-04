Laken Riley's mom, sister invited to sit with first lady during Trump's Congress address

article

The Brief Riley Family Honored – Laken Riley’s mother and sister have been invited to sit with First Lady Melania Trump during President Trump’s address to Congress. Highlighting Immigration Issues – Riley’s death, linked to an undocumented migrant, has been a key talking point in Trump’s campaign and policy discussions. Part of a Larger Guest List – The White House also invited families of crime victims, a border patrol agent, a steel worker, and individuals affected by gender policy changes.



The White House on Tuesday unveiled the list of guests who will sit with first lady Melania Trump at the Capitol during President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, according to The Hill.

Fifteen individuals will sit with the first lady, with the invited guests intended to highlight President Trump’s accomplishments six weeks into his second term and his administration’s priorities, particularly on immigration.

The backstory:

The White House invited Allyson and Lauren Phillips, the mother and sister of Laken Riley, a college student who was killed roughly a year ago while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Riley was attacked by Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan migrant who had been arrested for shoplifting and paroled ahead of the attack. Her death became a rallying cry for Trump on the campaign trail. Ibarra was found guilty in November and sentenced to life without parole.

RELATED: Jose Ibarra found guilty for murder of Laken Riley, sentenced to life without parole

The Laken Riley Act was also the first piece of legislation Trump signed into law after he was re-elected president.

RELATED: Trump signs Laken Riley Act into law as first piece of legislation

Other guests include the mother of a 12-year-old girl who was killed by two individuals who entered the country illegally, and Roberto Ortiz, a border patrol agent who has served for nearly a decade.

What we know:

The White House also invited Marc Fogel, who was released from Russia last month; two guests who will highlight Trump’s executive actions banning transgender athletes from women’s sports and restricting access to gender-affirming care; the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed during an assassination attempt at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally; the widow of a New York police officer killed during a traffic stop last March; a steel plant worker from Alabama; a 15-year-old victim of deepfake images; and a college student who benefits from an initiative championed by the first lady to assist foster children.