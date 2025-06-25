Lake Lanier drowning victim to be honored at awards gala

The Brief A 27-year-old man who drowned in Lake Lanier earlier this month will be honored posthumously by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at their annual awards gala. Ramon Diaz-Soria fell into the water while on a boat trip with friends and was able to resurface, officials say. The organization will honor Diaz-Soria's passion for his community by naming him its Hype Leader of the Year.



A 27-year-old man who drowned in Lake Lanier earlier this month will be honored by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Ramon Diaz-Soria will be given the posthumous award of "Hype Leader of the Year" at a ceremony this weekend.

The backstory:

Diaz-Soria's body was recovered from Lake Lanier on June 15 after he went missing during a boat outing.

Authorities say the 27-year-old was on a boat trip with friends when he fell into the water and did not resurface.

His sister, Abigail Diaz, told FOX 5 that Diaz-Soria did not know how to swim but was wearing a life vest.

Diaz-Soria worked with a group supporting young Hispanic professionals and also helped support his family financially. His sister described him as the light of their family.

"Everybody keeps saying that I'm strong, but to me, it's like I'm not strong," Abigail Diaz said. "My brother is the strong one and I'm strong because of him. So I don't know how I am supposed to be strong without him."

What they're saying:

The group said that Diaz-Soria had a deep passion for his community and made a difference in many people's lives.

What's next:

The ceremony will take place at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter on Saturday.

Diaz-Soria's family have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral costs.