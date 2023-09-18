Man hospitalized after shooting at Brookhaven hotel

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a Brookhaven hotel that sent a man to the hospital early Monday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center, which is located on the 1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive.

At the scene, officers found one man who had been shot.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. At the last report, he was expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators have not shared the man's name or any information about what led up to the shooting. It is not known whether they have identified any potential suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Brookhaven Police Department.