Almost 60 people left without homes after massive Cobb County fire

Dozens of residents of a Cobb County apartment complex have been displaced after massive fire destroyed one of the complex's buildings early Friday morning.

Officials with the Cobb County Fire Department tell FOX 5 they first began receiving calls at around 11:15 p.m. from residents of the Lake Crossing Apartments on Riverside Parkway.

When crews got to the scene, they found the building covered in flames. Firefighters quickly went to work battling the blaze, but the building had already been extremely damaged.

"Once a fire gets into the attic space before we even arrive, it's very hard to catch up," Cobb Fire Lt. Steve Bennett said.

Bennett said that some of the building's walls and interior floors have collapsed.

"The damage is pretty extensive," he said.

In total, officials say 20 units were damaged in the fire, leaving 58 people displaced.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, fire officials say.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire and say investigators will be at the apartments when daylight breaks.

The Red Cross is on scene working with residents to get them places to stay while they work to rebuild everything they've lost.