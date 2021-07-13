Police: 19-year-old beaten in 'street brawl' outside LaGrange nightclub

Police are searching for multiple women caught in a violent video showing what they call a "street brawl" outside of a LaGrange nightclub.

The LaGrange Police Department posted a video on Facebook that depicts what their report says was a 19-year-old woman being beaten by at least five women.

According to officials, the video was posted to social media and is part of their investigation into the beating of the 19-year-old victim outside the Xhale Lounge in LaGrange.

In the responding officer’s report, the teen"…was very upset with tears streaming down her face. She had a torn white t-shirt with blood splatters on it in various places. She was shaking due to her being so upset."

The young woman told the officer she was leaving the nightclub when a group of women ran up from behind her and jumped on her. The video posted to the LaGrange Police Department Facebook page appears to show several women hitting her.

"These 'street brawls' have been an ongoing issue and the LPD wants all citizens to know these actions will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted," the department said.

According to the police report, officers have identified five possible suspects and taken out arrest warrants.

If you have any information about those involved, please call Sgt. Fowler at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

