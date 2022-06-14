LaGrange woman beaten, terrorized for nearly 12 hours, police say

A LaGrange man was back behind bars Tuesday after police said he held a 36-year-old woman hostage, beating and terrorizing her for nearly 12 hours.

Lorenzo Brown, 40, was charged with criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LaGrange police said a little after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home on Daniel Street for a domestic dispute call. Police said a woman had just escaped Brown’s home and was able to get his back neighbor’s house to call 911.

The woman told officers she was held against her will for 10 to 12 hours. Police said during that time, Brown used his hands, feet and multiple household items to assault her.

Officers noted several visible injuries to the woman. She was taken to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Brown was picked up by officers nearby, police said.

Police said officers found several firearms in Brown’s home which he was not allowed to have due to prior felony convictions. Those were seized and taken into evidence.

Brown was already out of bond for a prior family violence arrest when he was arrested Tuesday, police said.