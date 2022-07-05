LaGrange woman under the influence fired gunshots during July 4 fireworks show, deputies say

article

Troup County deputies say they have arrested a woman accused of firing gunshots while under the influence during a July 4 fireworks show.

Deputies say they responded to a call at around 9:45 p.m. at Pyne Road Park to reports of a large fight and someone discharged a firearm at a picnic area close to the shoreline.

Upon arrival, officials reported that multiple people were running away from the area where the incident took place.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies say they identified 37-year-old Jessica Nicole Caldwell of LaGrange who was accused of firing a small handgun in the direction of West Point Lake. No injuries were reported from this incident.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence, public drunkenness, and reckless conduct, all misdemeanors, authorities said.