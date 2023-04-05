Shots fired near The Children's Clinic in LaGrange strike SUV

Police in LaGrange want to know who opened fire in the parking lot of the Children’s Clinic, injuring a 38-year-old man.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center located at 1514 Vernon Road. LaGrange Police say a gold vehicle, possibly Honda Accord, was seen shooting another a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic.

Both vehicles fled the scene, witnesses told police.

One of the stray bullets struck a Nissan Pathfinder in the parking lot on the west side of the complex near The Children’s Clinic. The man inside the vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.